FedEx delivery robot spotted in downtown Memphis

Companies in Memphis are testing the FedEx autonomous delivery robot and one was spotted in Downtown Memphis on Tuesday.

Roxo debuted at a Memphis City Council Meeting a month after FedEx unveiled the robot on the “Tonight Show” and now the bot has hit the streets of Memphis. It was seen on Main Street on Tuesday.

The battery-powered robot weighs about 200 pounds and can carry up to 100 pounds and is monitored by a remote operator at all times.

The bot, designed to travel along roads and on sidewalks, will possibly be utilized by retailers such as Pizza Hut, Target, Walgreens and Walmart.

The robot is also being tested in Manchester, New Hampshire.

