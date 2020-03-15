Federal Reserve slashes interest rates; local financial expert weighs in

The federal government is taking several steps to address the coronavirus outbreak.

New measures include expediting production of new test kits and working with grocery stores to ramp up supply. The Federal Reserve also announcing its slashing its benchmark interest rate to near zero percent.

Dow futures are lower hinting toward more losses to come on Monday. Local financial experts say the move to slash interest rates to near zero is historic. They stress however that this is not the time to panic.

"This is the time if you have a mortgage, this is absolutely the time to re-finance,” said Kristian Finfrock, Founder and financial adviser of Financial Income Strategies. Finfrock says we could soon see the lowest rate we’ve ever seen in the country.

