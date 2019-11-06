Federal court sentences retired Beloit officer for child sex crime

A retired Beloit police officer and one-time school safety officer was sentenced to ten years in federal prison Wednesday for taking a young teen across state lines to engage in sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Larry Woods was a family friend and knew his 13-year-old victim her entire life, prosecutors said in a statement released after the sentencing. He groomed the child for months for the sexual relationship and gained the trust of the victim’s mother by offering to be a mentor, they explained.

Between late 2017 and his arrest in June 2018, the 63-year-old Woods frequently took the teenager to a hotel in Rockford where the activities took place.

In sentencing Woods, Judge James D. Peterson described the crime as truly outrageous and pointed out how vulnerable the child was, U.S. Attorney Scott Blader recounted.

Woods had pleaded guilty to transporting a minor for an illegal sexual purpose in August. Wednesday’s federal sentence follows a conviction in Rock Co., Wisconsin, for repeated sexual assault. In that case, Woods was given 12 years in state prison along with five more years of extended supervision, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Peterson ordered the two sentences run concurrently.

Woods had served for 25 years with the Beloit Police Dept. before his 2007 retirement, prosecutors noted. After that, they say, he went on to work as a school safety officer in the Beloit Public School system and as a security monitor with the Beloit Public Library.

