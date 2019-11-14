Federal inmate sentenced for escaping during transfer to Janesville

A Georgia man was sentenced to two years in a federal prison for escaping while on his way from a Florida prison to Wisconsin.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Larry Dollar, 48, had been furloughed to the Rock Valley Community Programs, in Janesville, in January. Transportation was provided, but he never arrived at the RCVP. Police officers at Georgia State University captured him several weeks later.

He pleaded guilty to the escape in August. During sentencing, Judge William Conley cited Dollar’s untreated schizophrenia and alcohol addiction as reasons he is a danger to the community, the U.S. Attorney Scott Blader explained.

Blader added that Dollar’s has extensive criminal history, which includes cruelty to children and aggravated assault, that makes him a particular risk to children.

Dollar had been in federal prison since 2017 when he was given a five year sentence for bank robbery.

