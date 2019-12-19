Federal judge sentences Madison man for 2016 shooting

A 37-year-old Madison man was sentenced more than 12 years in prison Thursday for shooting a man in the head during a drug deal in April 2016, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

A federal judge sentenced James E. Taylor to 150 months Thursday after he pleaded guilty in August to discharging a firearm during a drug deal, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Blader.

Prosecutors say Taylor arranged to purchase marijuana from a Town of Madison man, but during the deal the pair starting arguing. Taylor reportedly pulled a gun from his pocket. As they continued to struggle, Taylor shot the other man and then stole the marijuana.

Taylor then reportedly fled to Illinois where he was arrested in Rockford on an unrelated charge.

The victim survived the gunshot to his head, but has a lasting injury, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

During sentencing, Judge William Conley pointed to Taylor's long criminal history and told him that he was going to need to change his ways soon because the next time he goes to prison, it will probably be for life, the U.S. Attorney's Office recounted. Conley also noted that bring a gun to a drug deal was tempting fate.