Feds charge Beloit man in string of Rock Co. armed robberiess

A Beloit man faces federal charges for a string of armed robberies across several Rock Co. cities.

According to the U.S. Dept. of Justice, Nicholas K. Munn was charged with five counts of armed robbery at businesses engaged in interstate commerce. All of the robberies took place in the latter half of October, investigators say. Munn, 26, was allegedly armed every time, they noted.

The DOJ says the robberies occurred at:



Tex’s Grocery on Saint Lawrence Avenue in Beloit on October 17, 2019; Casey’s General Store on South John Paul Road in Milton, Wisconsin, on October 23, 2019; Stop N’ Go on East Milwaukee Street in Janesville, Wisconsin, on October 24, 2019; Mulligans BP Convenience on Milton Avenue in Janesville on October 26, 2019; and; Rollette Oil Gas Station on Madison Road in Beloit on October 30, 2019.

If convicted, Munn would face up to 20 years for each robbery charge, the agency explained, noting that the fact he was armed could tack on a mandatory seven years to each sentence.

The Dept. of Justice noted the Beloit, Janesville, and Milton Police Dept. all aided in the investigation, as did the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

