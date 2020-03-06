Man pleads guilty after feds say he hitched 351 miles for sex with Neenah "teen"

An Indiana man who federal prosecutors say walked and hitchhiked 351 miles to have sex with a 14-year-old girl pleaded guilty to a charge in federal court in Green Bay.

Tommy Lee Jenkins, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted child enticement.

He faces 10 years to life in prison when he's sentenced in late May.

Prosecutors say Jenkins was originally from Oshkosh but had recently moved to the Indianapolis suburb of Whitestown when he began exchanging instant messages with a Winnebago County sheriff's deputy posing as "Kylee," a 14-year-old girl from Neenah.

The U.S. Attorneys Office says when Jenkins' numerous requests for the girl to join him in Indiana were turned down, he made the trek to Neenah, updating her on his location and engaging in sexually explicit conversations.

Jenkins was arrested in Winnebago County on Oct. 10.