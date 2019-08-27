Felon sentenced to prison after firearm possession

A Madison man was sentenced Tuesday to 34 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a loaded firearm as a convicted felon.

The felon, 46-year-old Juan Longino, pleaded guilty to this charge on April 23. His prison term will be followed by a three-year period of supervised release, according to Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

In December 2018 and January 2019, Longino drove a heroin dealer around Madison, while the dealer sold heroin to an undercover officer. A warrant was executed at Longino’s home on Jan. 9, and officers recovered a loaded handgun under his mattress, as well as 5.6 grams of heroin.

Longino claimed the heroin was for his personal use and that the firearm was for protection. Longino has an extensive criminal history that spans 26 years. His most recent felony conviction was obtained in 2014, for strangulation, according to Blader.

U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson initially imposed a sentence of 42 months, but then credited Longino for the eight months he has spent in pretrial detention.

The charge against Longino was the result of an investigation conducted by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rita M. Rumbelow.

This case has been brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the U.S. Justice Department’s program to reduce violent crime. The PSN approach involves collaboration by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and communities to prevent and deter gun violence.