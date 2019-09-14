Felon with gun arrested in downtown Madison

A man was arrested after being seen by police holding a firearm near downtown Madison early Saturday morning.

Officers on patrol noticed the suspect was at a vehicle, holding the gun in the parking ramp at 430 N. Frances St. at 12:26 a.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

The 31-year-old man then left the ramp on foot and officers saw a gun in plain view in the vehicle.

Officers determined the suspect was a felony offender and later found and detained the suspect in the downtown area. He was arrested on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and was taken to jail, according to the blog post.

Police are still investigating.