Female hostage sexually assaulted during Rockford standoff, suspect arrested

Rockford, Illinois police have identified the suspect involved in the hostage situation at Heritage Credit Union as Nicholas August of Rockford.

Investigators learned August around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, August entered the bank and threatened the employees, taking a 39-year-old female employee hostage.

A seven-hour standoff ensued before SWAT team negotiators were able to convince August to surrender and he walked out of the building and was taken into custody.

Rockford PD also believe August sexually assaulted the female hostage during the standoff. Authorities say she was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have also learned the weapon August was in possession of was a pellet gun, which resembled a real firearm.

August faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated criminal sexual assault, and aggravated unlawful restraint.

He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail with a $2 million bond.