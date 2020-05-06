Fennimore man arrested for stabbing in Dodgeville

A Fennimore man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Dodgeville that left another man wounded.

Dodgeville Police Chief David Bauer said on Tuesday around 11:21 p.m., police received report of a possible stabbing on South Iowa Street.

Officers found a 43-year-old man was wounded in an altercation. The investigation led to the arrest of 36-year-old Jesse Kopp of Fennimore.

Police said Kopp and the victim knew each other, and there is no evidence of ongoing danger to the public.

Kopp was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dodgeville police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Dodgeville Police Department at 608-935-3238 or the Iowa County Crime Stoppers tip line at 608-935-9090.