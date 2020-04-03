Festa Italia 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

Festa Italia 2020 has been canceled because of the coronavirus, organizers said Friday.

The Italian Workmen’s Club of Madison, which runs the three-day celebration, said the festival is no longer scheduled for May 29th through May 31st at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg.

A new date has not been set.

The club's president, Antonio Re said in a release that “the coronavirus has impacted our nation, state and local community. Cancelation of our event is the responsible thing to do in order to protect the health and safety of our members, volunteers, vendors, suppliers, partners, sponsors and certainly our guests. We look forward to the return of Festa Italia on June 4 through 6, 2021.”

Not only is Festa Italia the Madison-area's largest Italian-American festival, it also raises money for local organizations and provides scholarships to students of Italian heritage, according to the Italian Workmen’s Club.