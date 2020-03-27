Festival Foods pledges $200,000 to United Way organizations in WI

Wisconsin-based grocer Festival Foods says it is donating $200,000 to United Way organizations across the state.

The company said Friday the donation will be divided among United Way organizations in the Wisconsin communities it serves.

"These are unprecedented times, so we don't know where the greatest needs will be as we navigate the impacts of COVID-19," said Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods. "The United Way has been a trusted partner of Festival Foods for decades. It is a great organization that matches local community based resources with community needs."

Skogen said the United Way helps individuals and families secure food, shelter and childcare, along with providing couples other services.

"These are the building blocks for a good quality of life, and we are confident that this gift will be used efficiently to help the most people and support our local communities," he said.