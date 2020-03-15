Festive St. Patrick Day recipes from The Oilerie

March is all about St. Patrick's Day recipes. Lori Hackman, the owner of The Oilerie, shows us how to make Irish Pub-Style Potato Nachos.

Instead of using tortilla chips, the dish uses russet potatoes. Hackman uses a hot chili infused olive oil made special at The Oilerie, which is located in Sun Prairie.

For the full recipe, visit NBC15.com.

Hackman shared two other St. Patrick's inspired recipes that were not demonstrated in the WMTV kitchen.

The recipes for Mini Irish Soda Bread and Potluck ColeSlaw are available on the NBC15 website.

