Fete de Marquette canceled because of coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic claimed another Madison summertime festival Wednesday when organizers canceled the three-day Fete de Marquette set for July.

According to the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, who put on the annual event, the decision came after discussions with local officials and Willy Street Co-op, its presenting sponsor, and was made for the safety of people who planned to go as well as the people who work there.

La Fete de Marquette is Wil-Mar's largest fundraiser of the year, organizers say, and they plan to launch an online campaign in hopes everyone who would have purchased a raffle ticket or a soda or anything else at the festival will donate the money instead.

“The people we serve rely on it,” Wil-Mar Executive Director Gary Kallas said.

Additionally, Willy Street Co-op pledged to take the money it planned to use for the event and put it to use supporting the online campaign.

Over the past 14 years, the event has raised $1.2 million to help the Neighborhood Center, which provides emergency food services, afterschool programs and summer camps, teen employment, senior services, and mental health services to the community.

It is currently closed right now because of the pandemic and only opens on Wednesday and Saturday for its food pantry and meal program, respectively.