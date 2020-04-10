Many Wisconsinites follow "Safer at Home" order, with some citations and warning letters

Two weeks into the Safer at Home order, various city officials report, most people are staying home.

But it’s not perfect.

In Madison, Marci Paulsen, the assistant city attorney, has mailed out thirteen warning letters. 11 of them have gone to individuals after the city received complaints of large gatherings.

The letters, obtained by NBC15 News, explained in part, “Your actions put our community at risk, not to mention needlessly wasted our police department's valuable resources. You are hereby ordered to immediately cease and desist any further gatherings at your residence.”

Madison Police have not issued any citations yet.

“The goal isn't imposing penalties or writing tickets,” Paulsen explained. “The goal is compliance so that everyone can get healthy and stay healthy.”

Janesville police sergeant Rob Perkins also reports no citations have been issued. He said a few businesses voluntarily closed after talking with authorities.

In Portage, police chief Keith Klafke has issued citations to individuals, fewer than five, for violating the stay-at-home order while committing a crime.

The chief is also reminding people that “essential” activities don’t necessarily include drive-thru parties and parades.

“Everybody was trying to come up creatively to still stay connected,” he said. “People are trying to organize an event to bring people to a certain area, really, for a non-essential function. That’s what we’re trying to get education out to avoid that a little bit and minimize people getting exposed.”

NBC15 also reached out to other cities and sheriff’s offices but did not get an immediate response.