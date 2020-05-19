Fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases reported, but total tests continue to slide

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin remained under 200 for the second day straight as the number of total test results reported across the state continues to slide.

The Department of Health Services’ daily tracker showed 198 new cases recorded Tuesday, which is significantly higher than the 144 reported Monday, but far lower than the all-time high 502 new cases three days ago. It is also the third-lowest total reported in the past several weeks.

However, for the fifth straight day, the total number of tests slipped. Only 3,933 tests results – positive and negative – were counted. That’s down from a peak of over 6,000 reported on Friday. According to DHS’ tracker on laboratory testing capacity, the state is able to process nearly 14,000 tests a day and has been for most of the month.

The percentage of tests that have come back positive remains low, however. Only five percent of Tuesday’s test results were positive, which is the third-lowest in the past two weeks, but more than two percentage points higher than Monday.

With the new cases included, DHS numbers show 12,885 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for coronavirus, 2,110 of whom needed to be hospitalized.

The total number of people who died from complications related to COVID-19 rose to 467, an increase of eight deaths over Monday.

County data

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 2,118 / 26

Columbia: 36 / 1

Crawford: 23 / 0

Dane: 541 / 25

Dodge: 109 / 1

Grant: 75 / 10

Green: 46 / 0

Green Lake: 11 / 0

Iowa: 11 / 0

Jefferson: 62 / 2

Juneau: 22 / 1

Lafayette: 16 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 5,076 / 260

Richland: 14 / 3

Rock: 438 / 14

Sauk: 77 / 3

Waukesha: 492 / 23