Fifth graders in Janesville create gymnastics camp for classmates

Two fifth graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Janesville brought their passion for gymnastics to summer school, creating a gymnastics camp for their classmates.

Adria Guadamarra and Kenadee Butler have been best friends since kindergarten.

"It was like best friends at first sight," Butler remembers.

Years later, in fifth grade, the two decided to try their hand at teaching together. In 2018, they came up with the idea of having a free gymnastics camp for their classmates at Lincoln Elementary.

"This would be a good idea because me and her both love gymnastics and doing it," Guadamarra said.

After six months of planning and meetings with their principal and physical education teacher, the two have spent almost four weeks this summer teaching nearly a dozen girls the basics.

"When a student does something that they think they can't do, then I get really happy. I'm proud of myself and them," Guadamarra said.

The two girls also want to pass on their passion for this sport.

"We just want everybody to want to do gymnastics and to want to have fun, and I'm just really proud of all of them," Butler said.

Their lessons have encouraged students to continue pursuing gymnastics beyond this camp.

"I'm probably going to have my mom and dad sign me up for YMCA gymnastics," said Jamie Hale, one of the students in the camp.

Even teachers have noticed the excitement.

"I know that the kids are, when I am doing the lunch room supervision before they head in there, they are super excited. They are ready to line up right away, and they don’t even want to finish their lunch, they just want to head in and get to work," said Lincoln Elementary School principal Shawn Galvin, who helped the girls implement their idea.

This year's camp is ending soon. On Tuesday, the students will perform routines for their families to show them what they have learned.

However, it is not the end of the road for Guadarrama and Butler. Both of them said they definitely want to have this camp again next year.