Fifth nun dies from COVID-19 complications at Wisconsin convent

A fifth death has been reported at a Wisconsin convent where several nuns came down with COVID-19.

Sister Bernadette Kelter, 88, of the School Sisters of St. Francis in Greenfield, Wis., was pronounced dead on April 26. A medical examiner reports Kelter tested positive for coronavirus in an post-mortem exam, WTMJ4 reports.

According to an obituary, Kelter was born in Pine Bluff, Wis. She served the School Sisters of St. Francis for over 70 years. During that time she taught at schools across Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois.

A private mass of burial will be held Thursday, April 30, according to the obituary.

Kelter is the fifth nun to die from complications related to the coronavirus at the School Sisters of St. Francis in Greenfield.