Fight at Florida Five Guys restaurant ends in arrest of five guys

"Can you guess how many guys were arrested at this location on Wednesday?" the Stuart Police Department asked on its Facebook page.

Officers responded to a Five Guys restaurant on July 17 for a report of a fist fight.

"Five guys were involved in the fight, and those five guys found themselves under arrest."

The police department said three juvenile males and two adult males were charged with affray and processed at the Martin County Jail. Police said the cause of the fight is unknown.