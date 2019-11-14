Fight at Verona High spurs police response, letter to parents

The Verona Area School District sent a note to parents and guardians Thursday afternoon alerting them to an altercation that happened outside the high school over lunch period.

In the message, which was provided to NBC15, the district explains the fight broke out around 12:30 p.m. in Verona High School's parking lot. It did not indicate what sparked the exchange nor how many students were involved.

According to the district, school security and staff members got out there immediately and separated the students. It described the situation as an isolated incident, adding that no other students were in any danger.

Verona police officers did respond to the campus as a precaution.

The message noted school administrators are investigating the incident.