Fight involving handgun breaks out at Madison mall, no one injured

Police are searching for suspects after a fight involving a gun broke out at West Towne Mall Tuesday afternoon.

Police say one man was chasing another through the mall’s food court entrance – one of them reportedly holding a handgun. Police say somehow a bystander became involved.

However, the armed suspect appears to have never fired the gun during the incident.

When officers arrived to the mall’s food court just before 5 p.m., the suspects fled the scene. The suspects escaped via two vehicles – described as a red mid-sized SUV and a dark sedan.

No one was injured during the incident. Police say the suspects may have known each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.

