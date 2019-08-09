Fighter jets set to soar the skies in Wisconsin for annual exercise

Some of the world’s most advanced aircraft are set to soar the skies as part of an annual exercise by the Wisconsin National Guard.

Beginning August 12, Volk Field will conduct the Northern Lightning joint training exercise.F-35, F-22, F-16, EA-18, and C-130 will participate in the exercise.

“We look forward to another successful Northern Lightning exercise,” said Col David May, the commander of Volk Field CRTC. “Our Airmen have been working hard in anticipation of this event so that we can continue the tradition of making this one of the best military exercises in the country."

People will see an increase in aircraft activity in several counties including: Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jackson, Juneau, Marathon, Marquette, Monroe, Outagamie, Portage, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood.

The exercise lasts until August 23.