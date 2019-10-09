Fighting opioid addiction together at Rock for Recovery

The Rock County community is coming together to fight opioid addiction, according to an organizer of Rock for Recovery on Wednesday night.

“The folks in recovery understand the importance of coming out and supporting other people who are in recovery or trying to recover,” Erin Davis, who organized the 4th annual event, said. “The vendors themselves also understand the importance of helping people get sober."

The event at Rock County Fairgrounds began with nearly 40 vendors, providing resources on prevention, treatment and recovery support. Davis said the event was geared mostly towards those struggling with opioid addiction, but the public was invited to discuss other substances, as well.

“We see a large number of people every year who are overdosing, who are dying by opioid overdose,” Davis said. “(We’re) making sure that the word gets out so that we can get people help and connect them to resources.”

Alongside the resource fair, the public was invited to participate in a mile-long walk and candlelight vigil. Local speakers also presented with the backdrop of several quilts, which showed faces of those around the state battling or recovering from addiction in various forms.

