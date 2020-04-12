Filling the empty "calendar blues"

For many busy families, finding an empty calendar has been a shock and may cause anxiety.

The feelings of restlessness and uncertainty are normal and people are not alone feeling this during the Coronavirus pandemic.

UW Health psychologist Dr. Shilagh Mirgain says there is a way to help fill that empty loss feeling you may have had the last few weeks.

"What we're missing right now are those micro boosts that we get from a random encounter with someone in the grocery store or an activity with a friend," said Mirgain. "Those interactions boost our mood, and we're not getting those, instead one of the ways to kind of create a similar kind of boost is a small achievement. So, I encourage parents to set a small daily goal regarding their own health."

It's not just for adults, kids can do it too. They can set a goal to do an art project or bake something. For them, make sure their goal is small and specific.

"Do it daily if you can, and again when you achieve that it's going to give you that similar kind of boost and help you feel like this time is really meaningful," says Mirgain. "We're growing closer as a family, and in that we're developing parts of ourselves that we might not have previously developed and that might be the silver lining of this time."