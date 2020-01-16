Final candidate for Madison school district superintendent meets with community

We are closer to finding out who will be the next superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District.

The final candidate to take part in public forums is Dr. Eric Thomas. He who took questions from community members at La Follette High School about his plans for the district. Thomas is currently the deputy superintendent and chief turnaround officer for the Georgia State Board of Education in Atlanta, Georgia. Dr.

During the forum, Thomas spoke about focusing on the needs of every child, and creating strategies to build positive relationships between students and staff. He also wants to prioritize staffing.

"The teachers that we have that we think are really high quality, have great relationships with kids, that are doing really special things, how do we ensure that they don't even think about looking somewhere else? We can also leverage that time to recruit,” he said.

Thomas previously worked as chief support officer of the University of Virginia’s turnaround program. He spent 17 years with Cincinnati Public Schools in the role as teacher, principal, turnaround principal coach, and most recently the chief innovation officer of CPS. Dr. Thomas earned his Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Concordia University in Chicago, Illinois.

The other two finalist participated in public forums and toured district schools earlier in the week. The school board plans to meet to discuss all three finalists and say they hope to have a decision before the end of January.

