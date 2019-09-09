Final collection of sandbags for Madison residents starts Monday

Final collection of sandbags for Madison residents started Monday and lasts until Sept. 22.

Final collection of sandbags started Monday. Residents must live in the city's "Flood Zone" or "Request Pickup" areas for the curbside sandbag collection service. Click here to find out if you live in one of these zones.

Residents with homes that fall within the "Flood Zone" should place their sandbags on the terrace or road age. City officials said they should not place sandbags in the street or gutter, nor should they be covered up by brush, leaves or yard waste. Collection crews will not go on private property to remove bags.

Collection crews will be circling the "Flood Zone" areas starting Monday, according to city officials. Residents in this zone must place their bags to the curb or terrace prior to Sept. 22 to ensure collection.

Residents who live in the "Request Pickup" area should also place their sandbags on the terrace or curb, but they must submit a request for sandbag collection. After the request is received, collection crews will pick up the bags as soon as possible. Requests must be submitted by Sept. 22. Click here for the request form.

Madison residents can also haul their sandbags themselves to the sandbag drop-off site at 4602 Sycamore Ave.