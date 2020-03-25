Final construction season underway for Verona Road Project

The final construction season is underway for the multi-year Verona Road Project in Fitchburg.

With most work completed and open to traffic on Verona Road (US 18/151), officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Verona Road Project Team say this year's focus will involve County PD/McKee Road between Fitchrona Road and Commerce Park Drive.

Drivers in the area will see temporary traffic signals, lane closures and other restrictions.

Here's what drivers need to know about the final stage of the project:



Temporary traffic signals are being installed at the County PD and Commerce Park Drive intersection.



Starting Thursday, March 26, street lighting will be removed within these limits to accommodate future traffic staging.



Utility relocations are also ongoing along McKee Road.



Construction on County PD will be divided into four stages.



During this work, two lanes will remain open each way on McKee Road besides off-peak lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Permanent restrictions are expected to begin in May at the County PD, Nesbitt Road and Kapec Road intersection.



CLICK HERE to view the map of the permanent turn restrictions.





Stop signs will be installed on the local roadways with free-flow left turns from County PD to Nesbitt Road and Kapec Road.



Weekly construction updates for the project will start on Friday, April 3.

For more information, visit the Verona Road Project website.