Final deputy mayor hired by Madison mayor

Christie Baumel was hired as the fifth and final deputy mayor by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

Rhodes-Conway made the announcement on Tuesday.

Baumel will be assisting with sustainability, planning, and climate resilience,including stormwater management.

Baumel previously directed Building Energy programs for the Urban Sustainability Directors Network (USDN), where she advised and

supported local government sustainability leaders on critical climate, energy, and equity issues. Prior to joining USDN, Christie served as Climate & Energy Advisor for the City of Seattle.

“I am happy to welcome Christie to my team. Christie is an innovator and a collaborator," said Rhodes-Conway. "She sets her sights on ambitious goals and works with everybody involved to find the right solutions to reach those goals. I am confident she will bring the approach Madison needs to address challenging questions around Madison’s response to climate change and ensuring all Madison residents live in healthy, thriving communities.”

Baumel's first day in office will be Sept. 3.She joins Deputy Mayors Linda Vakunta, Leslie Orantia, Katie Crawley and Cam McLay.