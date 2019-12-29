Final holiday season before REAL ID requirement goes into effect

It’s the last holiday travel season before REAL ID requirement goes into effect

Next year, holiday air travelers will face new identification requirements to board their flights. When enforcement of the REAL ID Act begins October 1, 2020, the regular Wisconsin driver license or ID will no longer be accepted identification for domestic air travel or to enter a federal building or military base.

Travelers will need to present a REAL ID-compliant driver license or state ID card or another acceptable form of identification (such as a passport).

DMV customers should start online to prepare the paperwork, make an appointment at the DMV and reduce their time in line.

Wisconsin DMV has been offering REAL ID compliant driver licenses and IDs to customers since January 14, 2013. Since this time, nearly every Wisconsin customer has been given REAL ID information, and the opportunity to enroll in the federal program, as a part of their renewal notice.

DMV is committed to helping residents who want the convenience of a REAL ID get one on their driver license or ID before the October 1, 2020 deadline.