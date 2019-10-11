Finance committee delays decision on Madison wheel tax

A $40 wheel tax proposed by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has been delayed by the finance committee.

The committee meeting started at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, but it wasn't until just before midnight that the group decided to refer the decision on the wheel tax to their next meeting on Mon., October 21.

The wheel tax, also known as a vehicle registration fee, would fund several transportation projects in Madison. The $40 tax is a key piece of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's budget proposal for the city.

The finance committee has to approve the tax before it can move to the common council for an official vote.