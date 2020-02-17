Finance committee to hold hearing, vote on GOP tax cut plan

Wisconsin Republicans are set to begin a last-minute push to pass a $250 million income tax cut plan.

The Legislature's finance committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on the plan during a rare Monday session.

The plan would reduce income taxes by an average of $106 for most filers.

Committee approval would clear the way for floor votes in the Assembly and Senate this this week.

The clock is ticking. The Assembly plans to finish its two-year session Thursday.

The Senate is set to meet Wednesday and once in March before adjourning.