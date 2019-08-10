Financier Jeffery Epstein found dead in jail cell

Jeffrey Epstein, the millionaire financier and accused sex trafficker, was found dead by suicide on Saturday at a Manhattan jail, according to three officials familiar with the matter .

The officials told NBC News he was found at 7:30 a.m. ET at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York and that he hanged himself.

Epstein, 66,was being held on federal sex trafficking charges.

He was arrested July 6 in Teterboro, New Jersey, as he returned from Paris on a private jet.