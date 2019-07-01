Find 4th of July fireworks displays near you

Fireworks / Source: Pixabay
Updated: Tue 9:07 PM, Jul 02, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Here's a list of fireworks displays happening in local communities in celebration of the Fourth of July.

MONDAY, JULY 1

Wisconsin Dells 4th of July at Chula Vista
Dusk
Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Edgerton July 4th Lions Club Celebration
Dusk
Race Track Park in Edgerton

Grand Geneva 4th of July
Dusk
Grand Geneva Resort and Spa in Lake Geneva

Watertown 4th of July
9:30 p.m.
Riverside Park in Watertown

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Celebrate Waupun Taco Bell’s Fabulous Fireworks Show
10:00 p.m.
Tanner Park in Waupun

Montello Fireworks
Dusk
Montello City Park in Montello

Bara-boom
9:30 p.m.
Sauk County Fairgrounds in Baraboo

Columbus July 4th
9-10 p.m.
Fireman’s Park in Columbus

Janesville Independence Day on the Rock
9:20 p.m.
Traxler Park in Janesville

Lone Rock 4th of July Celebration
Dusk
Fireman’s Park in Lone Rock

Milton 4th of July
Dusk
Schilberg Park in Milton

Monona Community Fest
9:20 p.m.
Winnequah Park in Monona

Pardeeville Fireworks
Dusk
Chamber Park

Shorewood Hills 4th of July Celebration
Dusk
Blackhawk Country Club in Shorewood Hills

July 4th Fireworks at the Wilderness
Dusk
Wilderness Hotel and Resort in Wisconsin Dells

SATURDAY

Oxford’s 4th of July Celebration
10:00 p.m.
Village of Oxford Park

Sauk Prairie Fire on the River
9:30 p.m.
Sauk City Riverwalk in Sauk City

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Mauston July Celebration
9:45 pm
Veteran's Memorial Park

MONDAY, JULY 8

Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie
10:00 p.m.

 