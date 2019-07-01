Find 4th of July fireworks displays near you

Here's a list of fireworks displays happening in local communities in celebration of the Fourth of July.

MONDAY, JULY 1

Wisconsin Dells 4th of July at Chula Vista

Dusk

Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Edgerton July 4th Lions Club Celebration

Dusk

Race Track Park in Edgerton

Grand Geneva 4th of July

Dusk

Grand Geneva Resort and Spa in Lake Geneva

Watertown 4th of July

9:30 p.m.

Riverside Park in Watertown

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Celebrate Waupun Taco Bell’s Fabulous Fireworks Show

10:00 p.m.

Tanner Park in Waupun

Montello Fireworks

Dusk

Montello City Park in Montello

Bara-boom

9:30 p.m.

Sauk County Fairgrounds in Baraboo

Columbus July 4th

9-10 p.m.

Fireman’s Park in Columbus

Janesville Independence Day on the Rock

9:20 p.m.

Traxler Park in Janesville

Lone Rock 4th of July Celebration

Dusk

Fireman’s Park in Lone Rock

Milton 4th of July

Dusk

Schilberg Park in Milton

Monona Community Fest

9:20 p.m.

Winnequah Park in Monona

Pardeeville Fireworks

Dusk

Chamber Park

Shorewood Hills 4th of July Celebration

Dusk

Blackhawk Country Club in Shorewood Hills

July 4th Fireworks at the Wilderness

Dusk

Wilderness Hotel and Resort in Wisconsin Dells

SATURDAY

Oxford’s 4th of July Celebration

10:00 p.m.

Village of Oxford Park

Sauk Prairie Fire on the River

9:30 p.m.

Sauk City Riverwalk in Sauk City

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Mauston July Celebration

9:45 pm

Veteran's Memorial Park

MONDAY, JULY 8

Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie

10:00 p.m.

