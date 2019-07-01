Find 4th of July fireworks displays near you

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Here's a list of fireworks displays happening in local communities in celebration of the Fourth of July.
MONDAY, JULY 1
Wisconsin Dells 4th of July at Chula Vista
Dusk
Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3
Edgerton July 4th Lions Club Celebration
Dusk
Race Track Park in Edgerton
Grand Geneva 4th of July
Dusk
Grand Geneva Resort and Spa in Lake Geneva
Watertown 4th of July
9:30 p.m.
Riverside Park in Watertown
THURSDAY, JULY 4
Celebrate Waupun Taco Bell’s Fabulous Fireworks Show
10:00 p.m.
Tanner Park in Waupun
Montello Fireworks
Dusk
Montello City Park in Montello
Bara-boom
9:30 p.m.
Sauk County Fairgrounds in Baraboo
Columbus July 4th
9-10 p.m.
Fireman’s Park in Columbus
Janesville Independence Day on the Rock
9:20 p.m.
Traxler Park in Janesville
Lone Rock 4th of July Celebration
Dusk
Fireman’s Park in Lone Rock
Milton 4th of July
Dusk
Schilberg Park in Milton
Monona Community Fest
9:20 p.m.
Winnequah Park in Monona
Pardeeville Fireworks
Dusk
Chamber Park
Shorewood Hills 4th of July Celebration
Dusk
Blackhawk Country Club in Shorewood Hills
July 4th Fireworks at the Wilderness
Dusk
Wilderness Hotel and Resort in Wisconsin Dells
SATURDAY
Oxford’s 4th of July Celebration
10:00 p.m.
Village of Oxford Park
Sauk Prairie Fire on the River
9:30 p.m.
Sauk City Riverwalk in Sauk City
SUNDAY, JULY 7
Mauston July Celebration
9:45 pm
Veteran's Memorial Park
MONDAY, JULY 8
Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie
10:00 p.m.