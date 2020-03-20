Findorff taking Covid-19 precautions, keeping construction sites open

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many companies are setting up working from home options for their employees.

For Findorff construction crews, there a remote work space isn't feasible.

“It’s kind of an extreme example but we don't have that option for them," said Findorff President and CEO Jim Yehle.

Yehle said no employees are required to come to work.

"Their number one priority for us and for them is to stay safe," Yehle said. "We've been making sure that we educate our employees about what the CDC guidelines are and what the symptoms are."

Findorff is communicating with clients about a timeline for finished projects might be if field sites need to close or be put on hold.

"We want our men and women in the field to continue to work and to have that and keep things going," said Yehle.

Earlier this week, President Trump asked construction sites to donate any of the N-95 respirator masks.

Findorff collected 750 masks and distributed these to hospitals in Milwaukee and Madison.

"We're just trying to help out wherever we can because we know this is a community effort," added Yehle.