Fiona the hippo surprises everyone by upchucking for her Super Bowl pick

The world's favorite hippo has made her Super Bowl pick in a bit of an nontraditional way.

(NBC)

Fiona the Nile hippopotamus attempted to pick between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers Thursday afternoon at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The three-year-old was placed in front of two enrichment items with the logos of each team. She was expected to press her snout to one of them, indicating her favorite, but instead vomited on the Chief's logo.

Fiona refused to clarify the meaning behind the upchuck.

The lions at the zoo also picked the Chiefs, while Kris the cheetah went rogue and is pulling for the 49ers.

Fiona's accuracy rate has been fifty percent so far. She picked the Eagles to beat the Patriots in 2018, but bet against the Pats last year and went with the Rams.