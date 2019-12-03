Madison Fire Dept.:Cause of Thanksgiving Eve garage fire being investigated

A family received help the night before Thanksgiving after they were temporarily without a home because of a garage fire on Madison's East Side.

Madison firefighters arrived at a home on the 1000 block of North Thompson Drive on Nov. 27 at 4:13 p.m. after multiple callers reported heavy smoke from a garage, according to the Madison Fire Department’s spokesperson Cynthia Schuster.

Schuster said flames and smoke were coming from the edges of the garage door when firefighters arrived. Fire damage was contained to the garage.

Smoke damage was also inside one of the homes in the duplex, said Schuster. Two adults and four children were assisted by the American Red Cross to find temporary accommodations.

No one was injured in the fire and the fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.