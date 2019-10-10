Fire Prevention Week sparks conversations to get prepared

In a fire, mere seconds can mean the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy. Fire prevention week encourages people to stop and take some time to create a plan of action.

The National Fire Prevention Association suggests people plan an escape route, check your alarms and smoke detectors, choose an outside meeting place and practice a home fire drill.

Local fire departments kicked off the prevention week with a parade then hosted events throughout the week and talked with children at schools. This week is not just about educating school children though, everyone is at risk in a fire.

Fire Prevention Week started in 1925 and it is the longest-running health observance week in our country. The prevention week happens every year during the week of October 9th to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire that began on October 8, 1871.