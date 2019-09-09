Didion ethanol plant briefly closes after grain dryer overheats

The Didion Ethanol milling plant in Cambria, Columbia County was briefly shut down Monday after workers detected a rise in temperature in the mill’s grain dryer.

Didion said in a release that the Cambria Fire Department was called in case a fire began, but Didion says flames were never spotted. No one was injured, the company says.

Dryers are used to dry grain seeds so they do not spoil when stored.

Didion says the mill’s safety systems operated as intended.

Didion Milling was the scene of a massive explosion more than two years ago.

The explosion happened at the plant in May 2017, killing five workers and injuring 14 others.

According to the OSHA, the explosion likely occurred from Didion’s failure to correct the leakage and accumulation of highly combustible grain dust throughout the facility.

The company received 19 citations and was placed in OSHA's Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

