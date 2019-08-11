Sunday masses canceled following fire at Mazomanie church

There will be no Sunday masses at the Mazomanie United Church of Christ after an early morning fire.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out at th church on Hudson Street. Agencies responded around 2:51 A.M. on Sunday morning.

NBC15 reached out to a representative of the church and says because of smoke inside all Sunday masses are cancelled.

Authorities say the fire was confined to the steeple. Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

Dispatchers say no one was inside the church at the time and there are no injuries.

As of now, a cause is still being investigated but preliminary reports don't believe there is any structural damage.

