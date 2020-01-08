Fire causes $25k in damage at north side apartment building

A fire broke out at an apartment building on Madison’s north side Wednesday morning. The Madison Fire Department says the call came in around 9:30 a.m.

Authorities say some maintenance work was being done inside a top-floor apartment when the fire broke out. Everyone in all eight units got out safely. No one was hurt. Firefighters say cold weather can be a challenge but today, not so much.

“Not this type of weather. It’s not below zero and our equipment isn't freezing up. And like I said it's a real quick knocked down fire so this weather works out real well. In fact, some firefighters enjoy this weather because they don't get as hot,” said Division Chief Scott Bavery.

Firefighters say most residents were allowed back into their homes Wednesday afternoon. They estimate the building sustained about $25,000 in damage.

