Fire department warns residents after hand sanitizer ignites in car

An Illinois fire department is warning residents after sunlight shining into a vehicle is being blamed for a bottle of 80% alcohol sanitizer catching fire, charring the inside of a car and blackening the windshield.

The Waukegan Fire Department posted several photos to social media, concluding that a small bottle of hand sanitizer was left on the dashboard. Their preliminary investigation concluded that "it appears sunlight shining through the windshield onto the sanitizer was enough to cause ignition," according to the fire department.

But the department added in an update after the social media post gained traction online that such a fire could start not only with sanitizer, but with other bottles of liquid stored in direct sunlight.

The warning comes a month after the Western Lakes Fire District posted a viral photo of a burnt car to social media, saying that hand sanitizer can explode if heated. But that department soon after removed the image and said that the photo was not taken by them, nor that exploding sanitizer caused the damage.

NBC15 News reached out to the Waukegan Fire Department, who confirmed that an employee took the photos in Waukegan, Illinois.

A fire official added to NBC15 News that the sanitizer bottle acted as magnifying glass on the dashboard and helped spark the fire.

Vapor does expand when hot, they explained, so pressure builds up, but it would never ignite without a fire ignition source.

The temperature inside the car would further need to be 600 degrees, at least, for spontaneous combustion.

The fire department recommends putting sanitizer bottles inside the glove box or somewhere out of direct sunlight. "As the heat of summer is near we STRONGLY recommend that hand sanitizers not be kept in cars," according to the fire department.