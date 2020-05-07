Fire dept: Lit cigarette butts in flower pot cause Muir Road apartment fire

The Madison Fire Department has ruled that the large apartment fire that left over 70 people without a home in April was caused by "improperly discarded smoking materials."

The department's Fire Investigation Team says that an investigation has found that cigarette butts had been discarded into a Terracotta planter pot on a balcony, which eventually went up in flames and, with the help of high winds that afternoon, spread to the rest of the balcony and the apartment building's exterior.

On the bright side, though, the fire department says that two cats that went missing after the fire have been found safe and sound. The cats' owners found them when they returned the day after the fire to retrieve some belongings.

As NBC15 News reported, several fire departments responded to the apartment building in the 3100 block of Muir Field Road on April 18.

While the two-alarm fire did not cause any injuries to its over 70 residents, the building was left uninhabitable.

The Red Cross has been assisting residents who have not been able to stay with family.

The fire is estimated to have caused about $750,000 in damage.

