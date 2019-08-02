Fire destroys barn in Grant County

A barn in Grant County is a total loss after a massive fire ripped through the structure on Thursday morning.

Authorities were called to the scene on County Highway E near Rock Church Road in Livingston around 9:15 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they knocked on the door to alert the family, but no one was home.

About 20 cattle that lived inside the barn were all outside and safe. They are now being cared for by other community members.

Firefighters were on the scene for four hours and went through about 20,000 gallons of water. Livingston-Clifton Fire Department was on the scene and had help from multiple agencies, including Montfort, Stitzer, and Fennimore.

A nearby silo was also destroyed in the fire. Both the barn and silo have been torn down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was hurt.

