Fire destroys home in Arena

A home in Arena is a total loss after an early morning house fire on Tuesday. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says the call for the fire came in around 5:30 in the morning from Village Edge Road.

When firefighters got to the scene, flames were shooting from the home. One person lives in the home and she got out safely. She told authorities she woke up and found a fire on her kitchen counter. She tried to put it about but the fire was just too big. She grabbed her dog and left the home.

Three area departments responded including Arena, Mazomanie, and Spring Green. The woman also owned cats and at the moment, they are still unaccounted for.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

