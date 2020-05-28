Fire engulfs Janesville home, damages neighboring house

An early morning fire engulfed a Janesville home and reportedly burned so hot it damaged a neighboring home as well as a nearby vehicle.

According to the Janesville Fire Department, flames were already tearing through every floor of house, at 220 S. Franklin St., by the time firefighters arrived shortly before 6 a.m. Attacking the exterior of the structure first, emergency responders were able to get the blaze under control within 20 minutes.

Everyone who was home at the time escaped to safety and no one was hurt, the fire department said. The Red Cross is assisting three of the people who live there, while the rest are staying with family.

Investigators said the house is a total loss, estimating the fire did approximately $150,000 to the building and its contents. The heat from it also caused around $10,000 in damage to the neighboring house and the vehicle parked on the street.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

