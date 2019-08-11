Fire forces Mazomanie church to find temporary location

After a fire damaged Mazomanie's United Church of Christ early Sunday morning, the church was forced to close and look for a temporary location.

Pastor Denise Cole said the sheriff's department called her at 3 a.m. Sunday and told her the church was on fire.

"I can't believe it, I didn't even know what to do," Cole said.

She rushed to the scene, where firefighters were already battling the flames.

"They had ladders going up to the top of the steeple. Firefighters were up with hoses, the flames were coming out of the top of the steeple," Cole said. "My fear was it was going to go right down the steeple and into the church."

The fire department was able to put the fire out, but the steeple and bell tower were badly damaged. Parts of the church also suffered water damage.

"It's very wet and smells like smoke pretty bad in there, so I think there’s going to be a lot of that work as well to remediate that and make sure everything’s totally safe," Cole said.

Firefighters told Cole a lightning strike likely caused the fire. Several nearby residents said they heard it during the storm.

"I saw a big flash of lightning and then a great big boom and I thought oh my gosh, that hit somewhere close, I thought it even might have hit my backyard, my tree," said Becky Winch, who lives a few blocks away from the church.

Cole said it's important to her and the congregation to find a temporary space as soon as possible while the church is repaired.

"The church community, when we come together, even though we’re neighbors and we see each other throughout the week, it’s when we come together and worship that we really feel that bond and the closeness and can care for one another and have that fellowship and so I think it’s important for us to try and get somewhere to worship as soon as we can," she said.

Cole is not sure what the rebuilding process will look like or how long it will take. She said she is just grateful to her community for rallying behind her.

"There's just a huge outpouring of support and prayers and people just really wanting to make sure that we know that we're cared for," she said.

Cole plans to talk to the Village of Mazomanie on Monday to see if the church can use a space in the community center. She also plans to reach out to other churches.