Smoke coming from a vacant apartment sent firefighters to Madison’s West Side Monday morning, says Madison fire officials.

Firefighters arrived at the apartment on the 5900 block of Schroeder Road around 10:20 am. They found a small fire inside the bathroom.

Damage was contained to the bathroom and Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said the apartment was undergoing renovations.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.