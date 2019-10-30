Dramatic photo shows intense fire at Rock County home

Three people are without a home in Rock County after a massive fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Janesville Fire Department, crews responded to South Edgewater Drive in the Town of Rock just before 4 p.m. after flames were seen coming from a garage.

The fire spread to the main building of the house, and crews were able to knock down those flames in 20 minutes.

The three adults living there were not home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The flames did cause significant damage to the house, that is now unlivable, and the cars there were also damaged. Total damage estimates are around $275,000.

The Janesville Fire Department is commending a bus driver who was returning students from school for reporting the fire, and a retired Beloit firefighter that checked if there were people inside the home.

The cause of the fire is undetermined after investigation.