Fire inside Maple Bluff business under construction causes $5,000 in damage

Crews responded to a fire inside a business currently under construction Thursday night in Maple Bluff.

Maple Bluff firefighters arrived at 601 N. Sherman Ave. at 8:15 p.m. to find a strip mall full of smoke and flames.

According to the fire department, businesses nearby were evacuated for a time, while crews ventilated the building.

No injuries were reported and the fire caused less than $5,000.00 in damage.

The cause was determined to spontaneous combustion of improperly disposed of oily or stain soaked rags.

In a news release from the Maple Bluff Fire Rescue Department, fire officials are reminding everyone "to dispose of oily or stain soaked materials properly in an air-tight, non-combustible, metal container. As oily rags begin to dry, heat can be produced. If thrown into a pile or waste basket, heat and oxygen can become trapped. The combination of heat, oxygen, and cloth can lead to spontaneous combustion, which could result in a fire."